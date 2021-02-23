TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 23rd

The Hoosier Daily: February 23rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?
Indiana's NCAA Tournament resume: What's next? How does IU stack up?
Mississippi's Aaron Bryant holds an offer from Indiana
Indiana announces date for start of spring football practice
WATCH: Michael Penix updates rehab from ACL injury
WATCH: Aaron Wellman discusses Michael Penix, off-season weight training
Indiana QB Michael Penix updates rehab in return from ACL injury
Tweets of the Day
Still on the rise 📈#iuwbb in at No. 11 this week - the highest ranking in the @AP_Top25 in school history ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/jnKY640TbY— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 22, 2021
📢‼️ Spring football starts March 9. pic.twitter.com/FscM6faRpn— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 22, 2021
Fifty-eight suitcases arrived with 1985 @IndianaMBB in Shanghai.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 22, 2021
There were supposed to be 59.
The missing bag belonged to, you guessed it, Bob Knight. 😬
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩: 𝟏𝟗𝟖𝟓 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 debuts 2/24 on the @BigTenNetwork. pic.twitter.com/zVkVwQM3j5
.@colebarrr takes the 🎤. pic.twitter.com/5z3O3e2RGf— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 22, 2021
#IUMS aims for a 2-0 start against the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon.https://t.co/vdAJ3WWaPl pic.twitter.com/nPRVerz8WN— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 22, 2021
No better way to make a TV premier. 📺— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) February 22, 2021
📝: https://t.co/dQQ0saJ4oO pic.twitter.com/0sDU0QjGYY
Headlines
Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star
Weekend rewind: The #Q49 is underway-- Crimson Quarry
IU women’s golf finishes 11th at Palmetto Intercollegiate on Monday-- Indiana Daily Student
No. 21 Indiana Women’s Swimming Readies for Big Ten Championships-- IU Athletics
No. 7 Indiana Heads Back to Grand Park for Match with Ohio State-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.