 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 23rd
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-23 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 23rd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Scene on TheHoosier

Commit Fit: Which Big Ten signees found the best situations?

Indiana's NCAA Tournament resume: What's next? How does IU stack up?

Mississippi's Aaron Bryant holds an offer from Indiana

Indiana announces date for start of spring football practice

WATCH: Michael Penix updates rehab from ACL injury

WATCH: Aaron Wellman discusses Michael Penix, off-season weight training

Archie Miller Radio Show

Indiana QB Michael Penix updates rehab in return from ACL injury

Headlines

Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star

Weekend rewind: The #Q49 is underway-- Crimson Quarry

IU women’s golf finishes 11th at Palmetto Intercollegiate on Monday-- Indiana Daily Student

No. 21 Indiana Women’s Swimming Readies for Big Ten Championships-- IU Athletics

No. 7 Indiana Heads Back to Grand Park for Match with Ohio State-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

{{ article.author_name }}