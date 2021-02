TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 23rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Still on the rise πŸ“ˆ #iuwbb in at No. 11 this week - the highest ranking in the @AP_Top25 in school history βšͺοΈπŸ”΄ pic.twitter.com/jnKY640TbY

Fifty-eight suitcases arrived with 1985 @IndianaMBB in Shanghai. There were supposed to be 59. The missing bag belonged to, you guessed it, Bob Knight. 😬 π“π‘πž ππŸπ† 𝐓𝐫𝐒𝐩: πŸπŸ—πŸ–πŸ“ 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐚 ππšπ¬π€πžπ­π›πšπ₯π₯ debuts 2/24 on the @BigTenNetwork . pic.twitter.com/zVkVwQM3j5

#IUMS aims for a 2-0 start against the Buckeyes on Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/vdAJ3WWaPl pic.twitter.com/nPRVerz8WN

No better way to make a TV premier. πŸ“Ί πŸ“: https://t.co/dQQ0saJ4oO pic.twitter.com/0sDU0QjGYY

No. 7 Indiana Heads Back to Grand Park for Match with Ohio State-- IU Athletics

Insider: How Michael Penix can become a complete QB and lift IU offense to next level-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.