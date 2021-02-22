Aaron Bryant is quite familiar with the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Southaven (Miss.) High School defensive star has heard all about the Hoosiers and Tom Allen from a familiar voice -- former teammate and current Hoosier Kahlil Benson.

Following an offer from the Hoosiers, Bryant will learn more about Indiana and says he is excited to learn more about the Hoosiers and what they can offer.

"I was pretty surprised when they offered me. They said they like my athleticism and the way I use my hands. Right now I don’t have a ranking necessarily I’m still just trying to feel everything out right now," Bryant said, adding that defensive assistant Kevin Peoples extended his offer.

Bryant, a defensive lineman in the Class of 2022, told TheHoosier.com that he and Benson have talked a lot about Indiana, but Benson has offered some advice to his former teammate.

"He told me that he wants me to make my decision by myself, but when I meet Coach Allen, that is going to be a great experience," Bryant said. "He told me great things about Coach Allen."