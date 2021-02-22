Midway through the 2020 Indiana football season, Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix went down with a knee injury that was later diagnosed as a torn ACL. It was the same injury, in the same knee, that he suffered his freshman season.

On Monday, the junior quarterback provided an update on his rehab and recovery.

“I’m on schedule if not a little bit ahead of schedule,” Penix said. “I’ve been working extremely hard to get back. I’m doing everything I can to do out and continue to help motivate the team and still be a leader even though I can’t do certain activities.

Despite the progress, Indiana is still taking it slow and making sure there are no setbacks.

“I’m sticking with the program. Just more rehab stuff right now. On-the-field stuff will come later. I’m not really worried about that right now. I’m just making sure I stay focused and do whatever the trainers tell me," Penix said. "I’m just trying to stay healthy, especially outside of the facility. There’s a lot of snow fall, so there’s a lot of ice around. I’m making sure I take safe precautions when I walk.

"It’s just making sure I don’t have no setbacks. That’s the biggest thing right now, making sure there’s no setbacks and continue to keep moving forward. I know for sure I’ll be ready come gameday.”