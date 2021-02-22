Indiana QB Michael Penix updates rehab in return from ACL injury
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Midway through the 2020 Indiana football season, Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix went down with a knee injury that was later diagnosed as a torn ACL. It was the same injury, in the same knee, that he suffered his freshman season.
On Monday, the junior quarterback provided an update on his rehab and recovery.
“I’m on schedule if not a little bit ahead of schedule,” Penix said. “I’ve been working extremely hard to get back. I’m doing everything I can to do out and continue to help motivate the team and still be a leader even though I can’t do certain activities.
Despite the progress, Indiana is still taking it slow and making sure there are no setbacks.
“I’m sticking with the program. Just more rehab stuff right now. On-the-field stuff will come later. I’m not really worried about that right now. I’m just making sure I stay focused and do whatever the trainers tell me," Penix said. "I’m just trying to stay healthy, especially outside of the facility. There’s a lot of snow fall, so there’s a lot of ice around. I’m making sure I take safe precautions when I walk.
"It’s just making sure I don’t have no setbacks. That’s the biggest thing right now, making sure there’s no setbacks and continue to keep moving forward. I know for sure I’ll be ready come gameday.”
While he is just walking and still hasn't started running or jogging, the progress is noticeable to more then just Penix.
IU strength coach Aaron Wellman can tell Penix is getting stronger, both mentally and physically.
"Mike has done a fantastic job of just locking into the daily disciplines of coming back from that, because we know there are good days and bad days," Wellman said. "He's a competitor. Guys who love the game like Mike, always find a way to get themselves ready to go... Mike's done a great job'
With spring practice beginning next week on March 9, Indiana still expects him to remain limited.
Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions in six games last season before his injury. He was also named to the second-team All-Big Ten team.
"I’ve been doing real good, progressing every week," Penix added. "I feel myself getting a lot stronger and more comfortable with my body."
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.