On Monday, Indiana football announced a few of its preseason dates for both spring practice and its pro day.

Spring practice will begin March 9 while IU's Pro Day will take place on April 2.

While those dates were announced, there has still been no announcement as to whether or not it will hold a 2021 spring game.

Last year, the Hoosiers held four practices in the spring before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the spring activities.