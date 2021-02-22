 Indiana announces date for start of spring football practice
Indiana announces date for start of spring football practice

Alec Lasley
Senior Writer
@allasley

On Monday, Indiana football announced a few of its preseason dates for both spring practice and its pro day.

Spring practice will begin March 9 while IU's Pro Day will take place on April 2.

While those dates were announced, there has still been no announcement as to whether or not it will hold a 2021 spring game.

Last year, the Hoosiers held four practices in the spring before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the spring activities.

Indiana is coming off of another historic season, going 6-2 with an Outback Bowl loss to Ole Miss. The Hoosiers finished No. 12 in the AP Poll.

Tom Allen has led Indiana to a 14-7 record and 11-5 in the Big Ten over the past two seasons.

Indiana is scheduled to take on Iowa in Iowa City, on September 4.

