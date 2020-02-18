The Hoosier Daily: February 18
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Source: Indiana to hire Kevin Peoples as next defensive line coach
Big Ten Power Ranks: February 17
Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Michigan, looks ahead to crucial week
Tweet of the Day
Tulane defensive line coach Kevin Peoples will be Indiana's next defensive line coach, a source confirms.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 17, 2020
This follows the change of heart by Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton. @FootballScoop was first to report. #iufb
Ian Thomas hopes he'll be Greg Olsen's heir as top Panthers tight end https://t.co/m77zEjqhgH— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 17, 2020
Indiana is 26th in ESPN’s FPI #iufb https://t.co/phQ3cBOig8— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) February 17, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball stock watch: Hoosiers living perilously on weak NCAA bubble -- Indianapolis Star
De’Ron Davis’ IU career has been inconsistent. But in Michigan, he didn't miss. -- Indiana Daily Student
Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Michigan -- Inside The Hall
IU’S RICHARDSON CO-B1G PLAYER OF WEEK -- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers just outside top 25 in ESPN SP+ rankings -- Hoosier State of Mind
