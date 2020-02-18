News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 18

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

SPECIAL OFFER: get a $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription!

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Source: Indiana to hire Kevin Peoples as next defensive line coach

Big Ten Power Ranks: February 17

Final Buzzer: at Michigan

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Michigan, looks ahead to crucial week

CrimsonCast, Ep. 660: Looking down the barrel

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

IU basketball stock watch: Hoosiers living perilously on weak NCAA bubble -- Indianapolis Star

De’Ron Davis’ IU career has been inconsistent. But in Michigan, he didn't miss. -- Indiana Daily Student

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss to Michigan -- Inside The Hall

IU’S RICHARDSON CO-B1G PLAYER OF WEEK -- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers just outside top 25 in ESPN SP+ rankings -- Hoosier State of Mind

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}