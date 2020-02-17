Indiana had itself an odd week, playing one of the best games of the season at Iowa before playing one of their worst games of the season at Michigan. The loss in Ann Arbor dealt yet another blow to the hopes that this season would turn out meaningfully better than last season, so we talk about the issues with effort and execution against the Wolverines, and how the levels of frustration with how this team performs in road games continues to grow.

We also talk at length about the remainder of this season and the real danger that Indiana now faces of missing the NCAA Tournament for yet another year. We chat about predictions for the remaining games and also discuss the difficulty in believing that a major transformation is in the cards between now and the end of the regular season.