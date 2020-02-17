Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna drop their tenth installment of TheHoosier.com's "Big Ten Power Ranks" for February 17.

1. Maryland (21-4,11-3)

NET: 7 Winners of eight in a row and 11-of-13, the Terps are one of the hottest teams in the country right now. If anyone had any doubts about this team, a huge road win over Michigan State should've put those to rest. Coming up: Tuesday vs. Northwestern; Sunday at Ohio State



2. Penn State (20-5, 10-4)

NET: 17 Winners of eight in a row and 13-of-16, the Nittany Lions are in the midst of the program's best season ever. Rutgers is a nice story, and Steve Pikiell would probably win coach of the year in most seasons given the Scarlet Knights success. Not this year. Not if Pat Chambers' squad keeps this up. Coming up: Tuesday vs. Illinois; Sunday at Indiana



3. Iowa (18-8, 9-6)

NET: 28 It was an up-and-down week for the Hawkeyes, suffering a big loss on the road to Indiana before rebounding with a road victory over Minnesota. Iowa will now enter a brutal stretch of their schedule that will see them play Ohio State, Michigan State, and Penn State over their next three. Coming up: Thursday vs. Ohio State



4. Rutgers (18-8, 9-6)

NET: 30 The Scarlet Knights have still won 12-of-17 and two-of-three, but just two-of-five since February began. Still, they've done enough to be here at four given what those around them have turned in. Coming up: Wednesday vs. Michigan; Sunday at Wisconsin



5. Ohio State (17-8, 7-7)

NET: 18 The Buckeyes have won 5-of-6, and suddenly feel as hot as anyone not named Maryland, Penn State, or Michigan. Ohio State has a big week again, featuring games against a pair of top-25 opponents in Iowa and Maryland. Coming up: Thursday at Iowa; Sunday vs. Maryland



6. Michigan (16-9, 7-7)

NET: 26 The Wolverines have won 5-of-6, and like OSU, suddenly feel as hot as anyone not named Maryland, Penn State, or Ohio State. Isaiah Livers is back and Zavier Simpson is as good as any point guard in the B1G when he has shooters. Coming up: Wednesday at Rutgers; Saturday at Purdue



7. Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6)

NET: 31 The Badgers have won three of its last four and will play twice at home this week with a chance to keep the momentum rolling. Quietly, Greg Gard's group seems to be on an upward trajectory at the right time. Coming up: Tuesday vs. Purdue; Sunday vs. Rutgers



8. Michigan State (17-9, 9-6)

NET: 12 Sparty has now lost four-of-five, but what's most troublesome is that two of those four losses were at home. Joshua Langford's loss has meant more than the causal observer gives credit. Coming up: Thursday at Nebraska



9. Illinois (16-9, 8-6)

NET: 38 The Illini have suddenly lost four in a row, and this week's lone game doesn't get any easier for the Illini. A once promising season could be in danger for Illinois, especially if Ayo Dosunmu continues to miss time. Coming up: Tuesday at Penn State

10. Purdue (14-12, 7-8)

NET: 33 The Boilers lost both games last week but still have won four-of-seven. A make-or-break week lies ahead for Purdue. Coming up: Tuesday at Wisconsin; Saturday vs. Michigan

11. Indiana (16-9, 6-8)

NET: 63 The Hoosiers have lost five of its last six, and this week won't offer much sympathy. It's lone home game is against a red-hot Penn State team who won't be intimidated coming into Assembly Hall. Coming up: Wednesday at Minnesota; Sunday vs. Penn State



12. Minnesota (12-12, 6-8)

NET: 44 The Gophers have lost four of five but have an opportunity to get back on track this week. Coming up: Wednesday vs. Indiana; Sunday at Northwestern

13. Northwestern (6-18, 1-13)

NET: 157 The Wildcats have lost nine in a row, but beat the Huskers to remain out of the purgatory that is the very bottom of the Big Ten. Coming up: Thursday at Maryland; Sunday vs. Minnesota



14. Nebraska (7-18, 2-12)