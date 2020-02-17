Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Michigan, looks ahead to crucial week
Indiana head coach Archie Miller joins IU Athletics broadcaster Don Fischer on Indiana's weekly radio show, Inside IU Basketball, to discuss the Hoosiers' recent loss to Michigan and to look ahead at a week that will play a big role in deciding whether Indiana can create postseason relevance.
Follow along with live updates at TheHoosier.com's premium basketball forum or at this link.
