The Hoosier Daily: February 16

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Ron Burton not taking Indiana defensive line job

HOTH: Moving on to Michigan and some recruiting talk

Before The Tip: Indiana at Michigan

KenPom Preview: Michigan

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

'We need him to win.' A healthy Race Thompson makes the difference for IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star

IU BASEBALL SALVAGES SERIES FINALE AT LSU -- Hoosier Sports Report

With momentum on its side, can Indiana finally win on the road? -- The Hoosier Network

The Two Young Forwards That Could Help Lead Indiana Back to the NCAA Tournament -- The Daily Hoosier

What To Expect: Michigan -- Inside The Hall

