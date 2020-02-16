The Hoosier Daily: February 16
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Ron Burton not taking Indiana defensive line job
HOTH: Moving on to Michigan and some recruiting talk
Before The Tip: Indiana at Michigan
Tweets of the Day
HOOSIERS WIN!#IUBase takes down #11 LSU, 7-2, in Baton Rouge.— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 16, 2020
RHP Braydon Tucker earns the win with the quality start, while OF Grant Richardson knocks in four. pic.twitter.com/geo4AHSMro
Can confirm what is speculated here. Ron Burton will not take the defensive line coaching job at Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/k2G3jbpvLK— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 15, 2020
#iubb opens as a 7.5-point dog at Michigan, o/u 137.5. Pomeroy puts it at 7 and gives the Hoosiers a 27% chance of victory— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) February 16, 2020
Headlines
'We need him to win.' A healthy Race Thompson makes the difference for IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star
IU BASEBALL SALVAGES SERIES FINALE AT LSU -- Hoosier Sports Report
With momentum on its side, can Indiana finally win on the road? -- The Hoosier Network
The Two Young Forwards That Could Help Lead Indiana Back to the NCAA Tournament -- The Daily Hoosier
What To Expect: Michigan -- Inside The Hall
