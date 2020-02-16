Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

HOOSIERS WIN! #IUBase takes down #11 LSU, 7-2, in Baton Rouge. RHP Braydon Tucker earns the win with the quality start, while OF Grant Richardson knocks in four. pic.twitter.com/geo4AHSMro

Can confirm what is speculated here. Ron Burton will not take the defensive line coaching job at Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/k2G3jbpvLK

#iubb opens as a 7.5-point dog at Michigan, o/u 137.5. Pomeroy puts it at 7 and gives the Hoosiers a 27% chance of victory

'We need him to win.' A healthy Race Thompson makes the difference for IU basketball -- Indianapolis Star

IU BASEBALL SALVAGES SERIES FINALE AT LSU -- Hoosier Sports Report

With momentum on its side, can Indiana finally win on the road? -- The Hoosier Network

The Two Young Forwards That Could Help Lead Indiana Back to the NCAA Tournament -- The Daily Hoosier

What To Expect: Michigan -- Inside The Hall