TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman and Nick Baumgart sat down to discuss what to make of Indiana's win over No. 21 Iowa and what its upcoming game at Michigan means for the rest of the season.

The duo goes deep on Devonte Green, the night he had Thursday and what it will take for him to continue that success moving forward. Also discussed were Race Thompson and how substitution patterns affect his playing time, as well as Rob Phinisee and why he hasn't hit his groove after a rough start to the season.

Lehman and Baumgart end the podcast by discussing the arrival and departure of Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton and how to assess the latest Rivals Indiana 2021 football recruiting rankings. Baumgart goes deep into who to watch for the 2021 and 2022 classes in Indiana recruiting.