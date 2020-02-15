After reportedly accepting the job as Indiana's next defensive line coach Wednesday evening, former Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton will not take the job in Bloomington.

Burton was anticipated to be the replacement for former Indiana defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who took a defensive line coaching job at Texas in early-February after spending four seasons in Bloomington.

The news began to bubble to the surface when a 2021 recruit reported a Michigan State offer Friday evening that had the Twitter accounts of new Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Burton attached.

The development came as a surprise after a source told the Detroit Free Press n Thursday that Tucker would be releasing all of former head coach Mark Dantonio's assistants from the program as he began to build his own staff in East Lansing.

Burton was a splash hire for Indiana, as the Hoosiers had filled out their staff except for the defensive line position, and Burton brought a decorated resume that featured several NFL defensive linemen, some of the best rushing defenses in the country and many bowl appearances.

Burton was a stellar recruiter at Michigan State as well, and was expected to lock down Indiana's current efforts at defensive line and potentially expand its reach there too.