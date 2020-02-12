Indiana will hire former Michigan State defensive tackles coach Ron Burton as its next defensive line coach, a source confirmed with TheHoosier.com. Burton will replace Mark Hagen, who left Indiana after four seasons for the Texas defensive line position earlier this month.

Burton had been coaching on the defensive line in East Lansing since 2013. He was initially hired on to coach the entire defensive line and then transitioned into coaching just the defensive tackles in 2017.

Burton has already coached at Indiana once before, leading the Hoosiers' linebackers for five seasons, from 1997-2001.

After leading Grand Valley State to a Division II national title in 2002, he was hired at Air Force for his first Division I defensive line job. He stayed with Air Force for 10 seasons and helped set a school record six straight bowl appearances.

Burton is largely credited for Michigan State's stout rushing defense since his tenure began. The Spartans have led the Big Ten in rushing defense four times and have ranked in the nation's top-11 rushing defenses five times under Burton's guidance.

During his time at Michigan State, Burton has sent two players to the NFL through the draft and has sent a total of four to the NFL Combine.