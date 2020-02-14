The Hoosier Daily: February 14
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana needs a more consistent Devonte Green to finish out 2019-20
Instant Reaction: Indiana 89, Iowa 77
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's victory over Iowa
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Final box score from Indiana's 89-77 win over No. 21 Iowa #iubb pic.twitter.com/a2N9BDPDAO— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 14, 2020
Juwan Morgan is back in the house tonight for this one. pic.twitter.com/OQXTcCv2Kz— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) February 14, 2020
FINAL: Indiana picks up the 59-54 win at Illinois!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 14, 2020
Patberg - 17 points, 9 assists, 5 rebounds
Gulbe - 15 points, 8 rebounds
Penn - 10 points, 6-for-6 at the line pic.twitter.com/4pzdulaXJF
Using @ESPN_BillC's 2020 SP+ projections, Indiana's most likely record is a near split between 8-4 and 7-5. #iufb pic.twitter.com/oMGlpdmnvx— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) February 13, 2020
Headlines
Like it or not, Devonte Green is the key to IU basketball's 2020 season -- Indianapolis Star
Doyel: Quietly and consistently, Trayce Jackson-Davis is best thing IU has going for it -- Indianapolis Star
IU downs No. 21 Iowa -- Hoosier Sports Report
No. 20 IU women hold off Illinois -- Hoosier Sports Report
How Gabe Bierman remembers his father on the field -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball dominates No. 21 Iowa 89-77 to end four game losing streak -- Indiana Daily Student
No. 20 IU women’s basketball escapes Illinois in fifth Big Ten road win -- Indiana Daily Student
IUWBB grinds out road win behind clutch play from Patberg -- The Hoosier Network
The ripple effect of Devonte Green: impossible to overlook -- The Hoosier Network
IU baseball opens 2020 season with strong test against No. 11 LSU -- Indiana Daily Student
If Indiana Baseball wants to build on last year’s postseason run, IU’s rotation will need to adjust -- The Hoosier Network
Video: Fran McCaffery reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Iowa -- Inside The Hall
