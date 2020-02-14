News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 14

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana needs a more consistent Devonte Green to finish out 2019-20

Instant Reaction: Indiana 89, Iowa 77

WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's victory over Iowa

WATCH: IU football early enrollees address the media

Headlines

Like it or not, Devonte Green is the key to IU basketball's 2020 season -- Indianapolis Star

Doyel: Quietly and consistently, Trayce Jackson-Davis is best thing IU has going for it -- Indianapolis Star

IU downs No. 21 Iowa -- Hoosier Sports Report

No. 20 IU women hold off Illinois -- Hoosier Sports Report

How Gabe Bierman remembers his father on the field -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball dominates No. 21 Iowa 89-77 to end four game losing streak -- Indiana Daily Student

No. 20 IU women’s basketball escapes Illinois in fifth Big Ten road win -- Indiana Daily Student

IUWBB grinds out road win behind clutch play from Patberg -- The Hoosier Network

The ripple effect of Devonte Green: impossible to overlook -- The Hoosier Network

IU baseball opens 2020 season with strong test against No. 11 LSU -- Indiana Daily Student

If Indiana Baseball wants to build on last year’s postseason run, IU’s rotation will need to adjust -- The Hoosier Network

Video: Fran McCaffery reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Iowa -- Inside The Hall

