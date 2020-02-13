News More News
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's victory over Iowa

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
Archie Miller, Race Thompson, Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis were all available to talk to the media after Indiana's 89-77 victory over Iowa.

The three players were among four that scored double-digit points for the Hoosiers. Green led the team with 27, while Thompson tied his career-high with 10 points and added four steals.

Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scores against Iowa on Feb. 13
Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scores against Iowa on Feb. 13 (USA Today Images)

Archie Miller

Race Thompson, Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis

