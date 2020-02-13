WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to Indiana's victory over Iowa
Archie Miller, Race Thompson, Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis were all available to talk to the media after Indiana's 89-77 victory over Iowa.
The three players were among four that scored double-digit points for the Hoosiers. Green led the team with 27, while Thompson tied his career-high with 10 points and added four steals.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Archie Miller
Race Thompson, Devonte Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.