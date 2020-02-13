News More News
WATCH: IU football early enrollees address the media

D.J. Fezler • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com
@DJFezler

Running back Tim Baldwin Jr., offensive lineman Dylan Powell and linebacker Ty Wise were available before Indiana basketball's tip-off with No. 21 Iowa.


Dylan Powell

Tim Baldwin Jr.

Ty Wise

