WATCH: IU football early enrollees address the media
Running back Tim Baldwin Jr., offensive lineman Dylan Powell and linebacker Ty Wise were available before Indiana basketball's tip-off with No. 21 Iowa.
Dylan Powell
Tim Baldwin Jr.
Ty Wise
