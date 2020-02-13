Indiana snapped its four-game losing streak Thursday night in a 89-77 victory over Iowa. Senior guard Devonte Green exploded for 18 points off the bench in the first half, and the Hoosiers played defense well enough on the perimeter to prevent Luka Garza's 38 points from causing a complete mid-season collapse.

All season Indiana head coach Archie Miller has stressed turning defense into offense. Against Iowa, that's exactly what happened in the first half. The Hoosiers took advantage of 10 Hawkeye turnovers and managed to score 18 points off of them.

With Iowa junior center Luka Garza manning the paint, Indiana turned to its backcourt. Junior guard Al Durham was aggressive and slashed the the basket, earning himself a basket and a trip to the free-throw line. After the first the media timeout of the game, senior guard Devonte Green checked in for Durham and was an instant factor on the perimeter.

At times he's shown inconsistencies on the outside, but with space in front of him, Green nailed his first four shot attempts — all 3-pointers.

He led all Indiana scorers after the first 20 minutes with 18 and only trailed Garza's 21. The Hoosiers were looking at a 49-34 lead at halftime thanks to a buzzer beater 3-pointer.

Eight different players contributed to the scoring total, and freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana's forwards with nine points and was part of a five-man tie for the team high in rebounds with three.



