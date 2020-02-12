News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 07:41:24 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 12

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Fort Wayne 2021 QB emerging as coveted target after Best of the Midwest

Carter Whitt Update

Indiana 2020 trio meets up during busy IU weekend

Four in-state 2021 prospects included in latest Rivals250

Twitter Tuesday: Latest on Carter Whitt's recruitment

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: What was Bob Knight's return like? I don't think I'll see anything like it again -- Indianapolis Star

COMMENTARY: IU LINEUPS NOT WORKING, NO LIE -- Hoosier Sports Report

Anthony Leal is ready to help Indiana, but he first wants a state title -- Inside The Hall

State of Basketball: Part 4 – Memory Hall -- Inside The Hall

Bracketology: NCAA tournament projection as of February 11, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

Miller Dealing With a Lot More Than Just an Inability to Make Shots -- The Daily Hoosier

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}