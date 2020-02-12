The Hoosier Daily: February 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Fort Wayne 2021 QB emerging as coveted target after Best of the Midwest
Indiana 2020 trio meets up during busy IU weekend
Four in-state 2021 prospects included in latest Rivals250
Tweets of the Day
More national recognition for @alipaige_14! 👏 #iuwbb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 11, 2020
📝https://t.co/fdGmLz3dD3 pic.twitter.com/FRnYx7Kvtr
Coach Archie Miller just stepped in the gym to check out Trey Kaufman tonight.@IndianaMBB— The Blue Chip Report (@BlueChip_Report) February 12, 2020
I’m looking at #iubb post-up stats in B1G play. Pretty eye-opening.— Tony Adragna (@CoachAdragna) February 12, 2020
Brunk 16/32 50%
TJD 9/29 31%
Smith 7/22 31%
D. Davis 4/14 29%
Team is 36/100 on post-ups in Big Ten play.
Headlines
Insider: What was Bob Knight's return like? I don't think I'll see anything like it again -- Indianapolis Star
COMMENTARY: IU LINEUPS NOT WORKING, NO LIE -- Hoosier Sports Report
Anthony Leal is ready to help Indiana, but he first wants a state title -- Inside The Hall
State of Basketball: Part 4 – Memory Hall -- Inside The Hall
Bracketology: NCAA tournament projection as of February 11, 2020 -- Inside The Hall
Miller Dealing With a Lot More Than Just an Inability to Make Shots -- The Daily Hoosier
