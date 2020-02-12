Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Coach Archie Miller just stepped in the gym to check out Trey Kaufman tonight. @IndianaMBB

I’m looking at #iubb post-up stats in B1G play. Pretty eye-opening. Brunk 16/32 50% TJD 9/29 31% Smith 7/22 31% D. Davis 4/14 29% Team is 36/100 on post-ups in Big Ten play.

Insider: What was Bob Knight's return like? I don't think I'll see anything like it again -- Indianapolis Star

COMMENTARY: IU LINEUPS NOT WORKING, NO LIE -- Hoosier Sports Report

Anthony Leal is ready to help Indiana, but he first wants a state title -- Inside The Hall

State of Basketball: Part 4 – Memory Hall -- Inside The Hall

Bracketology: NCAA tournament projection as of February 11, 2020 -- Inside The Hall

Miller Dealing With a Lot More Than Just an Inability to Make Shots -- The Daily Hoosier