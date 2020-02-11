A trio of Indiana's 2020 signing class has made an effort in staying in contact before they all reach campus in June. Quarterback Dexter Williams, wide receiver Rashawn Williams and wide receiver David Baker have all been in electronic contact for more than half a year and were finally all able to meet as a group for the Ohio State game in September.

Dexter Williams said, personally, he felt at home as members of the Indiana fanbase recognized him in the concourse, and he said he couldn't wait to "get the ball in (his wide receivers') hands" after meeting them that day. Baker compared Dexter Williams to Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, in terms of his approach to the game.

But meeting one time wasn't enough for the trio. Dexter Williams, who arrived in Bloomington in January, told TheHoosier.com last month that he was hoping to meet up with Rashawn Williams and Baker as soon as he could. That opportunity presented itself last weekend, as Indiana alumni like Mark Cuban, Sage Steele and members of Indiana's 1980 Big Ten Championship basketball team converged on Bloomington for Bob Knight's return to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.