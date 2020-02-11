News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 12:32:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Fort Wayne 2021 QB emerging as coveted target after Best of the Midwest

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Fort Wayne North Side quarterback Duce Taylor was named quarterback MVP at the Best fo the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, but before he earned that honor, he was invited to Indiana's spring practice by Tom Allen.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Fort Wayne North Side 2021 quarterback Duce Taylor is beginning to get his recruitment off the ground, and, as it does with many Indiana prospects, that began at the Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Taylor, along with Ohio 2021 quarterback Judah Holtzclaw, was named the quarterback MVP of the camp, which propels him into the lead for best quarterbacks coming out of his city in the 2021 class.

Before the combine Sunday, Indiana had stopped by Taylor's school to invite him to a spring practice in March or April, as he becomes one of the Hoosiers' leading targets for in-state quarterbacks.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}