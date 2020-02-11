Fort Wayne 2021 QB emerging as coveted target after Best of the Midwest
Fort Wayne North Side quarterback Duce Taylor was named quarterback MVP at the Best fo the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday, but before he earned that honor, he was invited to Indiana's spring practice by Tom Allen.
Fort Wayne North Side 2021 quarterback Duce Taylor is beginning to get his recruitment off the ground, and, as it does with many Indiana prospects, that began at the Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday.
Taylor, along with Ohio 2021 quarterback Judah Holtzclaw, was named the quarterback MVP of the camp, which propels him into the lead for best quarterbacks coming out of his city in the 2021 class.
Before the combine Sunday, Indiana had stopped by Taylor's school to invite him to a spring practice in March or April, as he becomes one of the Hoosiers' leading targets for in-state quarterbacks.
