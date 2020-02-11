Carter Whitt Update
The playmaker from Tobacco Road was in Bloomington last weekend for his Official Visit. Find out what schools are involved and where his recruitment could go from here as he decides whether to recl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news