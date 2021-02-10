 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 10th
The Hoosier Daily: February 10th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana first to offer in-state sophomore

McCullough: 'IU was where I wanted to be'

WATCH: Archie Miller previews Northwestern, talks growth of team

WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach

WATCH: Khristian Lander discusses confidence, growth this season

Khristian Lander seeing confidence boost at right time for Indiana

What does hiring of McCullough mean for IU rushing attack?

Locker Room Report: Northwestern

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Khristian Lander putting game together at crucial time for IU basketball-- Indy Star

MCCULLOUGH SHOCKED TOM ALLEN WITH HIS DESIRE TO RETURN TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU looking to avoid another letdown at Northwestern-- The Herald Bulletin

No. 15 IU women’s basketball to face surging Penn State team at home Wednesday-- Indiana Daily Student

Men's college golf team of the week: Indiana-- IU Athletics

Previewing Wednesday's Game at Northwestern-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}