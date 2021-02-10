TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 10th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"They talk about Tom Allen and the commitment to the university." New IU running backs coach @coachdmc heard praise for @CoachAllenIU across the NFL including from his last boss with the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid. #iufb pic.twitter.com/dpMpBapoPl

Was waiting for this recording to hit the inbox to illustrate this: This was Tom Allen's resting expression during today's presser. It's the look of a man who filled his d-coordinator and RBs coach openings with assistants from the SEC and NFL, respectively. #iufb pic.twitter.com/gFRLW2f0li

#iubase projected to stay relatively close to home as a 2-seed https://t.co/HGAzpv2v0J pic.twitter.com/Qi2svllRFm

No. 15 IU women’s basketball to face surging Penn State team at home Wednesday-- Indiana Daily Student

IU looking to avoid another letdown at Northwestern-- The Herald Bulletin

MCCULLOUGH SHOCKED TOM ALLEN WITH HIS DESIRE TO RETURN TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

Khristian Lander putting game together at crucial time for IU basketball-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.