TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 10th

The Hoosier Daily: February 10th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana first to offer in-state sophomore
McCullough: 'IU was where I wanted to be'
WATCH: Archie Miller previews Northwestern, talks growth of team
WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach
WATCH: Khristian Lander discusses confidence, growth this season
Khristian Lander seeing confidence boost at right time for Indiana
What does hiring of McCullough mean for IU rushing attack?
Tweets of the Day
February 9, 2021
💪💪💪 @Grantr_1! #IUBase https://t.co/Y4grMi6Vw4— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) February 9, 2021
Nick South 📈— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 9, 2021
DJ Stays at 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qVUCwp91fl
"They talk about Tom Allen and the commitment to the university."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) February 9, 2021
New IU running backs coach @coachdmc heard praise for @CoachAllenIU across the NFL including from his last boss with the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Andy Reid. #iufb pic.twitter.com/dpMpBapoPl
Was waiting for this recording to hit the inbox to illustrate this:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 9, 2021
This was Tom Allen's resting expression during today's presser. It's the look of a man who filled his d-coordinator and RBs coach openings with assistants from the SEC and NFL, respectively. #iufb pic.twitter.com/gFRLW2f0li
🦁 vs. ⚪️🔴— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 9, 2021
#iubase projected to stay relatively close to home as a 2-seed https://t.co/HGAzpv2v0J pic.twitter.com/Qi2svllRFm— Auston Matricardi (@a_mat24) February 9, 2021
Headlines
Khristian Lander putting game together at crucial time for IU basketball-- Indy Star
MCCULLOUGH SHOCKED TOM ALLEN WITH HIS DESIRE TO RETURN TO IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU looking to avoid another letdown at Northwestern-- The Herald Bulletin
No. 15 IU women’s basketball to face surging Penn State team at home Wednesday-- Indiana Daily Student
Men's college golf team of the week: Indiana-- IU Athletics
Previewing Wednesday's Game at Northwestern-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.