TheHoosier - WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 13:10:21 -0600') }} football

WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Indiana's new running backs coach Deland McCullough was formally introduced Tuesday to the media.

Head coach Tom Allen also spoke to the media about the hire.

Above are the full Q&A's.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

