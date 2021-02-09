TheHoosier - WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach

WATCH: Deland McCullough introduced as new RB coach
Indiana's new running backs coach Deland McCullough was formally introduced Tuesday to the media.
Head coach Tom Allen also spoke to the media about the hire.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
