."I was almost in awe because I hadn't known Indiana would reach out to me and give me an offer this early in my recruiting process. I felt humbly honored and it was also ironic because this is where my dad got his first offer from," said Mickens, who added assistant coach Kevin Wright extended the offer.

Mickens, a sophomore, potentially, has a chance to one day tell the same stories as the defensive end tells TheHoosier.com he recently received his first offer from the Hoosiers.

As a player at Lawrence Central High School (IN), Joshua Mickens has heard all the stories about Indiana University football from his coach Will Patterson , who was a standout player for the Hoosiers.

According to Mickens, Indiana's coaches have told him they like his skill set, feet, physicality, size and the potential he has.

"I am looking for a school that has great academics and athletics and just an overall welcoming atmosphere and somewhere where I will be able to work hard, study hard and play hard for however long I am there," Mickens said.

Mickens holds the Big Ten and Indiana in high regard.

"The Big Ten, as you know, is one of the best conferences in the country so whenever anyone gets an offer from a school in there, it is a prestigious honor. Hopefully, there are more offers to come in the near future from the Big Ten. As far as Indiana, I am very thankful for the offer and it is a great school, which, one day, I may consider attending but since I am still in my sophomore year, I am not really sure where my recruiting trail will take me and I am just excited for the future," Mickens said.

As a sophomore, Mickens broke out during the fall with 56 tackles including 8.5 for loss and three sacks.

"I am really just so appreciative for Indiana for believing in my skills and potential enough to give me this offer."