McCullough: 'IU was where I wanted to be'
For Deland McCullough, there was only one college job he wanted, and that was Indiana University.
"I reached out to Tom, sent him a text and told him I wanted to come back," McCullough told the media Tuesday during his introductory press conference. "Seen some good things the last few years. Won the Pac 12 at Southern Cal, went to the Chiefs and Super Bowl second year, been around great things and opportunities to grow. I want to bring those things I’ve learned to Indiana University to help take it to the next level.
"There's been opportunities to come back to college, but Indiana University was the first I sought out. Indiana University was where I wanted to be."
Indiana head coach Tom Allen expressed surprise when he got the text from McCullough, telling the media he wasn't expecting it.
"There was a lot going on. I was getting bombarded with a lot of interest on the running back job and I get a text from him. I wasn't expecting it and was surprised. I read it and was like, "seriously?" He didn't if if I had filled it and wanted to inquire about it and let me know he was interested. I didn't pick up the phone and call. I was thrilled to get the message. I was excited he was interested, and it became obvious that was the focus. He is everything we wanted and more," Allen said.
The last time McCullough was with the Hoosiers, he was helping to build a foundation that would resurrect a football program under then coach Kevin Wilson.
McCullough, who served as running backs coach from 2011-2016, coached the likes of Tevin Coleman, Stephen Houston and Devine Redding, three of the program's top 12 all-time running backs.
In 2015, Redding and Jordan Howard each surpassed 1,000 yards, and Coleman's 2,036 yards in 2014 remains the program's all-time record.
After stops at the University of Southern California and three years with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl ring last year, McCullough is back in Bloomington, serving as running backs coach and associate head coach on Tom Allen's staff. McCullough replaces former running backs coach Mike Hart, who left last month to return to the University of Michigan.
The opportunity to be an associate head coach was what intrigued McCullough about the opportunity.
"The main attraction outside of the bigger picture of Indiana University was the associate head coach position. It made no sense to come back just to be a running backs coach. I could've stayed where I was for that, but the opportunity to come back at Indiana University as associate head coach was big to me," McCullough said.
McCullough told the media that during his first stint with the Hoosiers, he watched what Allen was doing with the defense and the culture change that took part on that side of the football.
"I watched what he did on the defensive side of the ball. I listened to what he was doing. He drove guys to the bigger mission, The culture that Coach Allen has built there is evident. When I talked to Coach (Andy) Reid, he talked about Tom like he knew him. He talked about his energy. The more I articulated the reasons about why, the stronger I felt about it," McCullough said.
McCullough inherits a running back room that features David Ellis, Tim Baldwin and Sampson James, along with Charlie Spegal and incoming freshmen David Holloway and Trenten Howland.
He says there is plenty of talent in the backfield.
"There is talent for sure. Obviously, I will have ideas, but everywhere I have been, when you give guys a definite plan, it changes everything in your running game,. I am excited to get in a develop those guys," McCullough said.
Allen said he is excited for not only the running backs, but the entire team to learn from and be coached by McCullough.
"He is extremely detailed. You hire people who have been around really good minds and beyond that, when he went away, he was able to be himself and it was good enough," Allen said. "He is first class and a really sharp guy. I am so thrilled he is back with us.
"He was awesome then and will only be better now. You have NFL eyes with Deland and the way he approaches things. He has been a part of one of the best offenses in the world."
