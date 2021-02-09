For Deland McCullough, there was only one college job he wanted, and that was Indiana University.

"I reached out to Tom, sent him a text and told him I wanted to come back," McCullough told the media Tuesday during his introductory press conference. "Seen some good things the last few years. Won the Pac 12 at Southern Cal, went to the Chiefs and Super Bowl second year, been around great things and opportunities to grow. I want to bring those things I’ve learned to Indiana University to help take it to the next level.

"There's been opportunities to come back to college, but Indiana University was the first I sought out. Indiana University was where I wanted to be."

Indiana head coach Tom Allen expressed surprise when he got the text from McCullough, telling the media he wasn't expecting it.

"There was a lot going on. I was getting bombarded with a lot of interest on the running back job and I get a text from him. I wasn't expecting it and was surprised. I read it and was like, "seriously?" He didn't if if I had filled it and wanted to inquire about it and let me know he was interested. I didn't pick up the phone and call. I was thrilled to get the message. I was excited he was interested, and it became obvious that was the focus. He is everything we wanted and more," Allen said.

The last time McCullough was with the Hoosiers, he was helping to build a foundation that would resurrect a football program under then coach Kevin Wilson.

McCullough, who served as running backs coach from 2011-2016, coached the likes of Tevin Coleman, Stephen Houston and Devine Redding, three of the program's top 12 all-time running backs.

In 2015, Redding and Jordan Howard each surpassed 1,000 yards, and Coleman's 2,036 yards in 2014 remains the program's all-time record.

After stops at the University of Southern California and three years with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs, where he won a Super Bowl ring last year, McCullough is back in Bloomington, serving as running backs coach and associate head coach on Tom Allen's staff. McCullough replaces former running backs coach Mike Hart, who left last month to return to the University of Michigan.

The opportunity to be an associate head coach was what intrigued McCullough about the opportunity.

"The main attraction outside of the bigger picture of Indiana University was the associate head coach position. It made no sense to come back just to be a running backs coach. I could've stayed where I was for that, but the opportunity to come back at Indiana University as associate head coach was big to me," McCullough said.