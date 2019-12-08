The Hoosier Daily: December 8
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana struggles in first road, conference test, losing to Wisconsin 84-64
Indiana stretched defensively, couldn’t compete with Wisconsin bigs
Instant Reaction: Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Wisconsin
Tweets of the Day
Arizona four-star defensive end Jason Harris on his official visit to Indiana this weekend. #iufb https://t.co/cL602XqFL3— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 8, 2019
IFCA releases its All-State teams. These Indiana commits were included:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 7, 2019
2A: David Baker
5A: Luke Wiginton
6A: Cam Knight
IFCA Top-50 team:
Ty Wise#iufb
Final box score from Indiana's 84-64 loss to Wisconsin. #iubb pic.twitter.com/ytUo7eFBAB— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 7, 2019
Hoosiers get the win and advance to 8-1.@IndianaWBB pic.twitter.com/WbrxFKBzgn— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 8, 2019
📍Kohl Center#GoIU pic.twitter.com/u2SSAEZ6yr— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 7, 2019
Headlines
For IU basketball, blowout losses like this have become far too commonplace -- Indianapolis Star
Hoosiers fall flat at Wisconsin -- Hoosier Sports Report
Indiana suffers first loss of season in underwhelming fashion against Wisconsin -- The Hoosier Network
IU’s offense plays far below season averages in another Kohl Center loss -- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s basketball gets blown out in Big Ten opener for first loss of the season -- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana lacks leadership, shows how much it misses Phinisee in loss -- Inside The Hall
IU-Wisconsin Postgame Show -- Assembly Call
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.