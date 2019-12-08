News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 8

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana struggles in first road, conference test, losing to Wisconsin 84-64

Indiana stretched defensively, couldn’t compete with Wisconsin bigs

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Wisconsin

KenPom Preview: Wisconsin

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

For IU basketball, blowout losses like this have become far too commonplace -- Indianapolis Star

Hoosiers fall flat at Wisconsin -- Hoosier Sports Report

Indiana suffers first loss of season in underwhelming fashion against Wisconsin -- The Hoosier Network

IU’s offense plays far below season averages in another Kohl Center loss -- Indiana Daily Student

IU men’s basketball gets blown out in Big Ten opener for first loss of the season -- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana lacks leadership, shows how much it misses Phinisee in loss -- Inside The Hall

IU-Wisconsin Postgame Show -- Assembly Call

{{ article.author_name }}