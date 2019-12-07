Offense has been tough to come by through the early season for the Badgers, as Wisconsin finds themselves ranked just 112th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Badgers will look to run a slow and methodical offensive system, and their average time of possession comes out to nearly 20 seconds, amongst the slowest numbers for any team in the country.

One of the major areas holding back Wisconsin so far on offense has been their putrid shooting numbers from behind the arc; where the Badgers convert on just 29.7% of their attempts, good for 280th in the country. Perimeter defense has been spotty at times for Indiana, and they can’t afford to let Wisconsin break out of their slump on Saturday.