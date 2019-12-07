IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Wisconsin
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's loss to Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday evening. The trio touches on the lack of road games early in the 2019-20 schedule, how inexperience hurt Indiana, how Indiana fans should react to the 84-64 loss and what Archie Miller said after the press conference.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.