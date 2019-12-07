Indiana faced its first road test of the season and struggled to compete in a brutal 84-64 loss to Wisconsin. On of the biggest facilitators to the Badgers' scoring was the efficiency and versatility of its forwards. Nate Neuvers and Aleem Ford combined for five converted three-point attempts as they stretched the Hoosiers' big men toward the perimeter.

Wisconsin junior forward Nate Reuvers celebrates with his teammates. Reuvers finished with 20 points against Indiana. (USA Today Images)

In its first road game of the season, Wisconsin knocked Indiana into a hole it couldn’t climb out of. The strength of the Hoosiers’ offense — scoring in transition — couldn’t match the Badgers’ methodical passing and efficient scoring ability. Wisconsin, losers of three straight games, relished a clean slate that was awarded in its first conference matchup of the year. Both teams entered the game 0-0 in the Big Ten. Indiana’s opposition came firing on all cylinders to start the game. The Badgers jumped out to a huge, 19-4 lead thanks to three early 3-pointers and an explosive 14-point scoring run in the first seven minutes of the game. “They hadn’t been home in a while and coming off a few tough ones, we knew we were going to deal with a sharp group that was ready, and they were,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said of Wisconsin. “Very sharp offensively. We didn’t have a whole lot of resistance. Them being able to get off to a good start shooting the ball probably alleviated a little bit of pressure off of their back.” The biggest facilitator of the shooting onslaught was Wisconsin junior forward Nate Reuvers, who was up against arguably the biggest strength of Indiana’s team in the backcourt. His effort, paired with three converted 3-pointers from forward Aleem Ford before getting into foul trouble, created matchups that the Hoosiers hadn’t yet seen this season. What separated Reuvers and Ford from other big men on the team’s schedule was their ability to shoot from anywhere on the court. Reuvers’ particular skill set stretched redshirt junior Joey Brunk to the perimeter, allowing numerous Badger guards to make elusive cuts to the basket.

It's early in Madison, but @BadgerMBB leads 19-6.



This 10-0 run helped a lot. pic.twitter.com/LxrpnLrCtq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 7, 2019

The Hoosiers were unable to adjust early, often scrambling to get a hand in the face of their opponents. Neuvers took advantage of the space and converted two of his three attempts from deep within the first half of the game. “When you play against a team like Wisconsin, they’re very hard to speed up. They did a great job of cutting, and screening, and moving, and working the possession. You’re going to deal with long possessions when you deal with Wisconsin. You’re not just going to pressure the ball for a couple minutes and get some good stuff. You’re going to have to work and work at it and keep grinding and get into a rhythm on defense like you do on offense.”

We'll ask it: How does @BadgerMBB's Nate Ruevers get this wide open? pic.twitter.com/5ITE24B7G9 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 7, 2019