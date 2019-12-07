The Hoosier Daily: December 7
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Allen inks new seven-year contract with Indiana
Stanford OG transfer Dylan Powell commits to Indiana
Hoosier Intel: Indiana's staff remains active on recruiting trail
Justin Smith is thinking for everyone ahead of Indiana's first road trip
Indiana prepares for first road test of the season
Videos
Tweets of the Day
#IUFB’s @CoachAllenIU agrees to terms on new seven-year contract.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 6, 2019
📝 https://t.co/oAtxa81mEh pic.twitter.com/jUUeo94bmo
Stanford offensive guard transfer Dylan Powell has committed his two remaining years of eligibility to Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/1AmTd1x1wa— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 7, 2019
A more detailed quote from Archie Miller on Rob Phinisee's ankle, which he says is the lone injury at this point. #iubb pic.twitter.com/6eaREaoy33— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 6, 2019
Knicks also dismissed assistant Keith Smart, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/op7sOkJiiz— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 6, 2019
Headlines
Question commitment to football? IU just made Tom Allen a very rich man -- Indianapolis Star
My Two Cents: Ball is Back in Tom Allen's Court Now -- Hoosier Maven
Indiana Football Podcast: Recapping Purdue and Season Awards -- The Hoosier Network
December gauntlet here to stay for IU basketball scheduling -- Indianapolis Star
Hashtag's success surprises its creators -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
‘He’s got to feast’: Archie Miller puts faith in Devonte Green -- Inside The Hall
Miller Hopes Rebounding Travels to Wisconsin’s Dreaded Kohl Center -- The Daily Hoosier
