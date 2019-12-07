News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 7

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Allen inks new seven-year contract with Indiana

Stanford OG transfer Dylan Powell commits to Indiana

Hoosier Intel: Indiana's staff remains active on recruiting trail

Justin Smith is thinking for everyone ahead of Indiana's first road trip

Indiana prepares for first road test of the season

WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview two-game road trip

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Question commitment to football? IU just made Tom Allen a very rich man -- Indianapolis Star

My Two Cents: Ball is Back in Tom Allen's Court Now -- Hoosier Maven

Indiana Football Podcast: Recapping Purdue and Season Awards -- The Hoosier Network

December gauntlet here to stay for IU basketball scheduling -- Indianapolis Star

Hashtag's success surprises its creators -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

‘He’s got to feast’: Archie Miller puts faith in Devonte Green -- Inside The Hall

Miller Hopes Rebounding Travels to Wisconsin’s Dreaded Kohl Center -- The Daily Hoosier

