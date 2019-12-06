Tom Allen and IU Athletics agree upon terms for a new seven-year, $27.3 million contract, the athletic department announced Friday morning.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen and IU Athletics have agreed to a new seven-year contract that will provide a base salary of $3.9 million per year, the athletic department announced Friday morning.

The contract, which represents a $2.1 million annual raise, now makes Allen the 12th-most compensated head coach in the Big Ten.

"When I hired Tom to be our head football coach I said I was doing so because he is a leader of men who is demanding without being demeaning, and a proven, successful coach on a national scale with deep Indiana ties who cares about his players, and they care back," IU athletic director Fred Glass said in the release. "In his three seasons he has proven to be all of that and more which is why I believe the future of Indiana Football is in great hands. I thank Tom and his team for their transparent, good-faith approach to these conversations, as well as President McRobbie without whose counsel and support this would not have been possible."

The contract keeps Allen in Bloomington through the 2026 season and includes the following agreements:

- $27,300,000 total contract value ($3.9 million annually)

- The first three years' worth of salary is guaranteed while half of the last four years is guaranteed.

- Bowl and championship bonuses as well as buyout provisions are "consistent with those for other Big Ten Football Head Coaches."

- The total salary pool for assistant coach/strength and conditioning/operations is increased by $500,000.

- A year is added back to the contract term for eery year Indiana qualifies for a bowl game without ever exceeding the original seven-year term.

"I am humbled and thankful that President McRobbie and Mr. Glass continue to believe in our staff and the winning culture that we are creating," Allen said in the release. "I love our staff and appreciate their tireless efforts as we continue to build this program into a winner, the right way."

The new deal comes one week after the conclusion of the ninth season Indiana has recorded at least eight wins and before the eventual bowl game that will decide whether or not 2019 will match IU's highest win total in program history.