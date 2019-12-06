News More News
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview two-game road trip

Indiana head coach Archie Miller, junior guard Al Durham and transfer forward Joey Brunk talked to the media to preview Indiana's first two road games at Wisconsin Saturday and against Connecticut at New York City next week.

Watch what they had to say in the videos below.

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Archie Miller

Al Durham and Joey Brunk

{{ article.author_name }}