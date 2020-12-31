TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 31st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

So proud of this cat right here, words could not express my Gratitude for his hard work and humble spirit.. He also has a 3.4 GPA!! True All-American✊🏾💯❤️ https://t.co/oYvCbP7sG0

Not only a steal, but a dime as well. We see you, @aldurham01 . 😎 That's your 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮, and that's your @IndianaMBB W. 📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/xOcRIDOZ5w

The moment we’ve been preparing for. BRING ON 2021! 🙌 📝 https://t.co/Y8bY1BDTs7 pic.twitter.com/NFngVwfnyD

"Rob is sort of the pulse of our team." Big Shot Rob returned tonight with the game winner, two of his 11 points. Archie Miller stressed the importance of having him play like he did tonight going forward. #iubb pic.twitter.com/sJnkh1olCk

No. 20 Indiana Faces Illinois On New Year’s Eve-- IU Athletics

From small town roots, IU's Fryfogle shining on big stage-- The Herald Bulletin

IU favored in Outback Bowl: Can Hoosiers earn first bowl win in nearly 30 years?-- Indy Star

IU basketball edges Penn State in overtime, gets first Big Ten win-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.