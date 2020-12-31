 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 31st
The Hoosier Daily: December 31st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Allen returns to where it all began with Outback Bowl

The Show at IMG Academy: Ten big men who impressed

Three and Out: Keys to an Indiana win at the Outback Bowl

WATCH: Jack Tuttle talks Outback Bowl prep

Mullen named First Team All-American

Indiana center Joey Brunk undergoes back surgery

After The Game With Todd Leary: Brian Evans joins

Rob Phinisee hits game-winner to give Indiana 87-85 OT victory over Penn St

Opponent Reaction: Penn State

Headlines

IU basketball edges Penn State in overtime, gets first Big Ten win-- Indy Star

IU favored in Outback Bowl: Can Hoosiers earn first bowl win in nearly 30 years?-- Indy Star

AUSSIE PUNTER WHITEHEAD SEIZES OPPORTUNITY AT IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

Three Things: Indiana 87, Penn State 85-- Crimson Quarry

From small town roots, IU's Fryfogle shining on big stage-- The Herald Bulletin

Mullen First IU Corner to Earn First-Team All-America Honors-- IU Athletics

No. 20 Indiana Faces Illinois On New Year’s Eve-- IU Athletics

