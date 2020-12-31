TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 31st

The Hoosier Daily: December 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Hoosiers win in OT. pic.twitter.com/4a3vQvwl70— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 31, 2020
So proud of this cat right here, words could not express my Gratitude for his hard work and humble spirit.. He also has a 3.4 GPA!! True All-American✊🏾💯❤️ https://t.co/oYvCbP7sG0— Brandon Shelby (@BShelbyIU) December 30, 2020
🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/tkjIZtHIrl— Rob Phinisee (@robphinisee1) December 31, 2020
Not only a steal, but a dime as well. We see you, @aldurham01. 😎— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 31, 2020
That's your 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓵 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓖𝓪𝓶𝓮, and that's your @IndianaMBB W.
📍 @ArcelorMittalUS pic.twitter.com/xOcRIDOZ5w
Career win number 200 for @Archie_Miller.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 31, 2020
Congrats, Coach! pic.twitter.com/gExBjktGrC
IND → TPA pic.twitter.com/0qlV3Dyfoa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 31, 2020
The moment we’ve been preparing for.— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) December 30, 2020
BRING ON 2021! 🙌
📝 https://t.co/Y8bY1BDTs7 pic.twitter.com/NFngVwfnyD
"Rob is sort of the pulse of our team."— The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) December 31, 2020
Big Shot Rob returned tonight with the game winner, two of his 11 points. Archie Miller stressed the importance of having him play like he did tonight going forward. #iubb pic.twitter.com/sJnkh1olCk
Headlines
IU basketball edges Penn State in overtime, gets first Big Ten win-- Indy Star
IU favored in Outback Bowl: Can Hoosiers earn first bowl win in nearly 30 years?-- Indy Star
AUSSIE PUNTER WHITEHEAD SEIZES OPPORTUNITY AT IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Indiana 87, Penn State 85-- Crimson Quarry
From small town roots, IU's Fryfogle shining on big stage-- The Herald Bulletin
Mullen First IU Corner to Earn First-Team All-America Honors-- IU Athletics
No. 20 Indiana Faces Illinois On New Year’s Eve-- IU Athletics
----
