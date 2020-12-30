 WATCH: Jack Tuttle talks Outback Bowl prep
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 11:51:42 -0600') }} football Edit



Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

IU quarterback Jack Tuttle met with the media Wednesday to discuss his last game against Wisconsin and how his Outback Bowl prep has gone.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)

{{ article.author_name }}