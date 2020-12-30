Indiana ended a two-game losing streak with an 87-85 overtime win over Penn State on Wednesday.

The storyline coming into Indiana’s game against Penn State was all about the lack of production from the Hoosier backcourt. Archie Miller even called out Al Durham and Rob Phinisee, saying they had to play better.

Guard play was still the main talking point from Wednesday’s game, but for an entirely different reason. Durham, Phinisee, Armaan Franklin, and Trey Galloway carried their team in what was an unconventional offensive game for the Hoosier. The four combined to score 55 points on 57 percent shooting.

Out of the four horsemen, the two who stood out the most were Galloway and Durham. Durham had some great looks from three and cashed in on four of them, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Galloway played the best game of his young career and showcased his skills as a facilitator, dishing out five assists.

Phinisee also deserves to be highlighted for his great play down the stretch, including his game-winning shot from the elbow with 13 seconds to go.

It was an extremely encouraging sight to see the recently-anointed heels of the team essentially win the team this game. They showed the capacity to succeed even when Trayce Jackson-Davis was greatly minimized.