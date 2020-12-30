The 6-foot-11 senior has not played this year.

Indiana center Joey Brunk had back surgery on Wednesday morning and will continue to out indefinitely, Indiana announced.

Brunk averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while starting 31 games for Indiana last year. He shot 52.2 percent from the field as well.

Indiana continues to work with a shorthanded frontcourt of Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jerome Hunter and Jordan Geronimo have rotated in as well.

Indiana will have to continue to get more production out of its bench moving forward, especially from Hunter and Geronimo.

It is unclear when Brunk will return. This season is a redshirt year for everyone in college basketball, so Brunk would be eligible to return next season if he wanted.

Indiana sits at 5-4 on the season.