{{ timeAgo('2019-12-31 03:00:00 -0600') }} football

The Hoosier Daily: December 31

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU Athletics
IU Athletics

Seen on TheHoosier

Hoosiers with ties to SEC, Tennessee feel "a little extra motivation"

Video: Indiana bowl practice at Fernandina Beach High School

Video Breakdown: Arkansas

WATCH: Tom Allen, players preview Gator Bowl from Fernandina Beach

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Nick Westbrook's winding career charts the course of an era for IU football -- Indianapolis Star

IU has to find a way to get Trayce Jackson-Davis more touches -- Indianapolis Star

Just How Good is Tennessee? -- Hoosier Maven

Maher leaving IU soccer for MLS -- Hoosier Sports Report

