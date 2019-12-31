Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen gives "two thumbs up" for his team – a moment from today's media session in Fernandina Beach. #iufb pic.twitter.com/w6NaQWhb06

Neat storyline going into the Gator Bowl: Volunteers guard Jerome Carvin is from Memphis/Cordova, Tennessee, just like IU linebacker Cam Jones and tackle Matt Bedford. Text messages have been exchanged. "That's my brother," Jones said, "but I'm going to get after him." #iufb

Nick Westbrook's winding career charts the course of an era for IU football -- Indianapolis Star

IU has to find a way to get Trayce Jackson-Davis more touches -- Indianapolis Star

Just How Good is Tennessee? -- Hoosier Maven

Maher leaving IU soccer for MLS -- Hoosier Sports Report