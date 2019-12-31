The Hoosier Daily: December 31
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosiers with ties to SEC, Tennessee feel "a little extra motivation"
Video: Indiana bowl practice at Fernandina Beach High School
WATCH: Tom Allen, players preview Gator Bowl from Fernandina Beach
Videos
Tweets of the Day
🗣 Foooooore! pic.twitter.com/l8i97ZPTTi— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 31, 2019
👊 Thanks, @TaxSlayerBowl. pic.twitter.com/L6WKWWkz9X— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 31, 2019
Tom Allen gives "two thumbs up" for his team – a moment from today's media session in Fernandina Beach. #iufb pic.twitter.com/w6NaQWhb06— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 30, 2019
Neat storyline going into the Gator Bowl: Volunteers guard Jerome Carvin is from Memphis/Cordova, Tennessee, just like IU linebacker Cam Jones and tackle Matt Bedford.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) December 30, 2019
Text messages have been exchanged.
"That's my brother," Jones said, "but I'm going to get after him." #iufb
Headlines
Nick Westbrook's winding career charts the course of an era for IU football -- Indianapolis Star
IU has to find a way to get Trayce Jackson-Davis more touches -- Indianapolis Star
Just How Good is Tennessee? -- Hoosier Maven
Maher leaving IU soccer for MLS -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
