WATCH: Tom Allen, players preview Gator Bowl from Fernandina Beach
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, freshman offensive tackle Matt Bedford, sophomore safety Devon Matthews and sophomore linebacker Cam Jones all spoke to the media at Fernandina Beach High School on Monday in preview of the Gator Bowl.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Matt Bedford
Cam Jones
Devon Matthews
