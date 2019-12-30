News More News
football

WATCH: Tom Allen, players preview Gator Bowl from Fernandina Beach

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, freshman offensive tackle Matt Bedford, sophomore safety Devon Matthews and sophomore linebacker Cam Jones all spoke to the media at Fernandina Beach High School on Monday in preview of the Gator Bowl.

Hear what they had to say in the videos below.

Indiana sophomore safety and Jacksonville native Devon Matthews talked to the media from Fernandina Beach High School on Monday.
Tom Allen

Matt Bedford

Cam Jones

Devon Matthews

----

{{ article.author_name }}