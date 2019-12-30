Indiana has many ties to SEC country and to the Tennessee program, and those connections will likely provide what head coach Tom Allen called "a little extra motivation" before and during the Gator Bowl.

Indiana left tackle Matt Bedford will be one of three true freshman tackles to start the Gator Bowl, but the Tennessee native never received an offer from Tennessee.

As Indiana’s recruiting efforts begin to rise into the national ranks, particularly in the last couple of classes, the Hoosiers are delving into recruiting battles with programs that typically battle tug-o-war style with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan State. But the Hoosiers have pried away two Tennessee prospects from the Volunteers in recent years – redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam Jones and freshman left tackle Matt Bedford. Both Hoosiers enter the Gator Bowl with what head coach Tom Allen called “a little extra motivation” as they line up across from a program that dominated football discussions during their childhoods. “Coming out of Tennessee, you definitely know who Tennessee is and what the SEC has to offer,” Bedford said Monday before Indiana’s second bowl practice at Fernandina Beach High School.

Tennessee’s conference hasn’t been left out of the way Indiana perceives the identity of its opponent leading up to the bowl Thursday. The Hoosiers haven’t played an SEC opponent since defeating Missouri in 2014, so no player on the 2019 roster has played an SEC opponent. Senior linebacker Reakwon Jones and freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen have spoken about the conference, but junior wideout Whop Philyor was the most vocal during early bowl practices about what it means to battle the SEC in a bowl game. “We’re the best conference,” Philyor said about the Big Ten. “It's big for us to go play down there, to show them that we're the best conference. We ain't no pushovers up here in the Big Ten.” That chip-on-the-shoulder mentality is synonymous throughout the Indiana roster, Bedford said, but it begins to take a different shape with some of the Tennessee natives, particularly Cam Jones. Jones affinity for Tennessee ran so deep that he de-committed from Indiana to reconsider his decision, with Tennessee in mind, before re-committing shortly after. Now he backs up Reakwon Jones at linebacker and is set to play a major role in 2020. The linebacker, who is having the best season of his career in Bloomington, highlighted by a pick-six against Connecticut, grew up a Tennessee fan, and his brother, LaRon Harris, signed and played for Tennessee as a defensive tackle for two seasons. “Once he found out, he told me, ‘Indiana Hoosiers all the way,’” Jones said about his brother. “That meant a lot to me.”