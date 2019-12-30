News More News
Video: Indiana bowl practice at Fernandina Beach High School

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Indiana held its second on-site bowl practice at Fernandina Beach High School on Monday, just under an hour away from TIAA Bank Field, and the media was allowed to watch for a few periods.

The video below gives a glimpse into the beginnings of the practice, as Indiana is deep into its preparations for Tennessee with only three days left until the Gator Bowl.

