The Hoosier Daily: December 3
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Recruiting Trail: Hoosier staff hits the trail Sunday
Radio Show: Archie Miller previews Florida State, Wisconsin
Tweets of the Day
Peyton Ramsey has been nominated as a Manning Award Star of the Week for a second time this year.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 2, 2019
Voting closes on Thursday at noon ET to determine which of the eight was QB of the Week. Vote at this link: https://t.co/jHXL3sqYKE #iufb
Appears Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer missed out on the Broyles Award after becoming the first ever IU representative among the 15 semifinalists. #iufb https://t.co/45qiAefbMX— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 2, 2019
#iubb opened as a 2.5-point favorite vs. FSU, o/u 140. Pomeroy puts it at 1 & gives the Hoosiers a 54% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) December 3, 2019
PFF 2019 B1G Team of the Year— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) December 2, 2019
Peyton Ramsey - Third Team
Stevie Scott - Second Team
Whop Philyor - Second Team
Peyton Hendershot - Third Team
Simon Stepaniak - Honorable Mention
Tiawan Mullen - Second Team#iufb https://t.co/o7tuYwA00h
Headlines
Tom Allen left Purdue with the Old Oaken Bucket — and leverage, credibility -- Indianapolis Star
No more cupcakes: Hoosiers either begin proving themselves, or getting found out -- Indianapolis Star
Sampson James a Perfect Example of What Fuels Indiana's Turnaround -- Hoosier Maven
Podcast: Bowling ... but where? Examining the Hoosiers' options. -- Hoosier Sports Report
