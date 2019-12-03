Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Peyton Ramsey has been nominated as a Manning Award Star of the Week for a second time this year. Voting closes on Thursday at noon ET to determine which of the eight was QB of the Week. Vote at this link: https://t.co/jHXL3sqYKE #iufb

Appears Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer missed out on the Broyles Award after becoming the first ever IU representative among the 15 semifinalists. #iufb https://t.co/45qiAefbMX

#iubb opened as a 2.5-point favorite vs. FSU, o/u 140. Pomeroy puts it at 1 & gives the Hoosiers a 54% chance of victory.

PFF 2019 B1G Team of the Year Peyton Ramsey - Third Team Stevie Scott - Second Team Whop Philyor - Second Team Peyton Hendershot - Third Team Simon Stepaniak - Honorable Mention Tiawan Mullen - Second Team #iufb https://t.co/o7tuYwA00h

Tom Allen left Purdue with the Old Oaken Bucket — and leverage, credibility -- Indianapolis Star

No more cupcakes: Hoosiers either begin proving themselves, or getting found out -- Indianapolis Star

Sampson James a Perfect Example of What Fuels Indiana's Turnaround -- Hoosier Maven

Podcast: Bowling ... but where? Examining the Hoosiers' options. -- Hoosier Sports Report