Less than 24 hours after securing the Old Oaken Bucket and snatching the program's first eight-win season since 1993, the Hoosier staff was on the recruiting trail, visiting current commits before jumping on planes to visit and encourage many 2020 prospects and to continue to develop relationships with 2021 prospects as well.

Wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator William Inge traveled up to Indianapolis to meet with wideout commit David Baker.