Recruiting Trail: Hoosier staff hits the trail Sunday
Less than 24 hours after securing the Old Oaken Bucket and snatching the program's first eight-win season since 1993, the Hoosier staff was on the recruiting trail, visiting current commits before jumping on planes to visit and encourage many 2020 prospects and to continue to develop relationships with 2021 prospects as well.
Indiana's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail Sunday, the day after clinching its first eight-win season in 26 years. They started by spreading out to a number of commitments.
Wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator William Inge traveled up to Indianapolis to meet with wideout commit David Baker.
Great in home visit from two great coaches! We can't wait for the future at IU. #LEO @WilliamInge1 @heard88 @db4hunnit pic.twitter.com/YrD53MBnng— Eva Baker (@devagirl20) December 1, 2019
Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Kane Wommack and defensive line coach Mark Hagen also drove up to Indianapolis to meet with linebacker commit Ty Wise, who won the Class 6A State title last weekend with Carmel.
Had a great in home visit today from two of my future coaches!! Can’t wait to start my next chapter!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/xEsMcYF7XK— Ty Wise (@Tywise2020) December 2, 2019
Head coach Tom Allen drove up to Detroit to meet with top-rated 2020 commit and wide receiver Rashawn Williams and his family.
LEO pic.twitter.com/XuprCd0skQ— RahtinaW. (@queenbpinky) December 2, 2019
These are the first in a number of efforts on the recruiting trail, with Indiana's big recruiting weekend coming up Dec. 6 and the Early Signing Period kicking off shortly after, on Dec. 18.
TheHoosier.com has confirmed that the Indiana staff will be visiting these recruits this week as well:
