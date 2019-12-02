A handful of former Indiana football players hit the field for their respective NFL teams on Sunday. However, Only Rodger Saffold and the Tennessee Titans were able to come away with a victory. Skill positions players like New York Giants wide receiver Cody Latimer and San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman were limited, but tight end Ian Thomas caught a pass for the second straight game with the Carolina Panthers.

Former Indina guard Dan Feeney blocks for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 1, 2019. (USA Today Images)

Rodger Saffold, Titans Guard

Beyond Rodger Saffold and the Tennessee Titans offensive line, running back Derrick Henry put up a monster performance in a 31-17 divisional win over the Indianapolis Colts. The 6-foot-3 running back took 26 handoffs for 149 yards and one touchdown inside of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In the passing game, the offensive line gave up six sacks, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill was able to complete 17 of his 22 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. His second of the game — a 40-yard strike to Kalif Raymond — iced the game with just over three minutes to play in the game.

The victory brings the Titans to 7-5 on the season, just one game behind the Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Oakland Raiders next Sunday.

Dan Feeney, Chargers Guard

Despite a 23-20 loss to their divisional rival, The Los Angeles Chargers put together a solid offensive performance through the air and on the ground against the Denver Broncos. Dan Feeney and the offensive line paved the way for running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin. Ekeler to combine for 115 yards rushing, while allowing just three sacks of quarterback Philip Rivers. The Chargers' quarterback attempted 29 passes, only to misfire on nine during the game and garnered 265 passings yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It wasn't enough, though, as the Broncos finished out the game up by a field goal. The Loss brings the Los Angeles Chargers to 4-8 on the season ahead of their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.



Ian Thomas, Panthers Tight End

For the second straight game, tight end Ian Thomas caught a pass for the Carolina Panthers. The former Indiana tight end is the primary backup to starter Greg Olsen, but Thomas was still able to finish the game against the Washington Redskins with four catches and 24 yards. The Panthers were unable to come away with a victory against the struggling Redskins, bringing their record down to 5-7. The team has lost its last four games but will try to get back on track against the Falcons on Sunday.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers Running Back

In a hard-fought matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers turned to Raheem Mostert at the running back position, rather than former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman. The two backs had split time due to an injury to Matty Breida, but Coleman was hardly involved Sunday afternoon. In the 20-17 loss, Coleman had only five carries for six yards and added a single reception for another nine yards in the passing game.

Cody Latimer, Giants Wide Receiver

Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer recorded a single catch for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. He hauled in a huge 43-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones while down seven points in the third quarter.