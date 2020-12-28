TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 28th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Our 2020 Broyles Award finalists took time during their holiday schedules to record messages about the Broyles Award - see the video from Kane Wommack below (4/5): https://t.co/oRShtvP4Ca @IndianaFootball

Coming in at No. 5 in our countdown of our Top 10 videos of 2020: @themikepenix 's clutch game-winning dive to give @IndianaFootball the OT win in their season opener against No. 8 Penn State 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/xaq5w3tCzx

Never give up on your dreams! AFC North Champs pic.twitter.com/KFP2ChNcBK

On Jan 2, Indiana takes on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is first in the nation in total offense per game with 384.9 yards per game. #iufb

Dosunmu, Cockburn the difference down the stretch as IU men’s basketball falls 69-60 to No. 18 Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student

Offensive struggles for IU men’s basketball lead to 69-60 loss against No. 18 Illinois-- Indiana Daily Student

Doyel: IU's garbage offense stinks again in 69-60 loss to No. 18 Illinois-- Indy Star

