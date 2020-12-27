TheHoosier - Where Are They Now: Turner recalls glory days with IU

Where Are They Now: Turner recalls glory days with IU
As a child growing up in Indiana, Robert Turner was quite familiar with the Indiana University football team and watched the Hoosiers from afar.
All that changed when Turner went from watching to playing for the Hoosiers and Bill Mallory.
"I selected Indiana because it was close to home and I had the opportunity to play right away. Looking back, my fondest memories are the times spent with fellow players during the time spent during two-a-days and bowl practices," Turner told TheHoosier.com, who played at Indiana during the late 1980's under Mallory.
After catching two passes during the 1987 season, Turner exploded onto the scene a year later, hauling in 36 receptions for 814 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Hoosiers finish the season 8-3-1 and capturing the Liberty Bowl title, knocking off South Carolina 34-10. In the Liberty Bowl, Turner caught an 88-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Dave Schnell. He finished with five catches for 182 yards and that one touchdown.
In 1990, Turner continued his solid play, catching 33 passes for 717 yards and six touchdowns, as Indiana finished the season 6-5-1 and lost 27-23 against Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
Turner said that playing for Mallory and in bowls was a "special experience."
"Coach Mallory demanded the best out of his players at all times. The Bowls that we were able to play in were an example of what happens when you put the work into everything," Turner said.
Since hanging up his cleats and cream and crimson uniforms, Turner has been serving and protecting the residents of Indianapolis as a police officer.
"Once my football career was over, I joined the law enforcement community. It provided the team concept, where we wanted to achieve the same goal. It also kept my discipline, responsibility and trust that I learned at Indiana University," Turner said.
While some may be surprised with the Hoosiers and their 6-1 record setting season this year, Turner admits he was not, pointing to his knowledge of Tom Allen from the days when their sons played with each other.
"i was not surprised, due to getting to know Coach Allen when his son, Thomas, and my son, R.J., grew up playing together in the Ben Davis Youth Football League. Coach's love for his players has always been at the forefront and it shows is their willingness to give all the have for him. He wants nothing but the best for them and they in return give their best," Turner said.
Turner still keeps up with the team and has emailed the coaching staff from time to time, offering words of encouragement and support.
"Someone looking to join the team at IU or at any other University, no matter the sport work at everything and never expect to be given anything. Something that I have always told my son, “things that are given to you can be taken from you, but anything earned can never be taken."
----
