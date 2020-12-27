TheHoosier - Where Are They Now: Turner recalls glory days with IU

As a child growing up in Indiana, Robert Turner was quite familiar with the Indiana University football team and watched the Hoosiers from afar.

All that changed when Turner went from watching to playing for the Hoosiers and Bill Mallory.

"I selected Indiana because it was close to home and I had the opportunity to play right away. Looking back, my fondest memories are the times spent with fellow players during the time spent during two-a-days and bowl practices," Turner told TheHoosier.com, who played at Indiana during the late 1980's under Mallory.

After catching two passes during the 1987 season, Turner exploded onto the scene a year later, hauling in 36 receptions for 814 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Hoosiers finish the season 8-3-1 and capturing the Liberty Bowl title, knocking off South Carolina 34-10. In the Liberty Bowl, Turner caught an 88-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Dave Schnell. He finished with five catches for 182 yards and that one touchdown.

In 1990, Turner continued his solid play, catching 33 passes for 717 yards and six touchdowns, as Indiana finished the season 6-5-1 and lost 27-23 against Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

Turner said that playing for Mallory and in bowls was a "special experience."

"Coach Mallory demanded the best out of his players at all times. The Bowls that we were able to play in were an example of what happens when you put the work into everything," Turner said.