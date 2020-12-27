TheHoosier - Hoosiers continue to bounce back from Covid-19

Hoosiers continue to bounce back from Covid-19
Over three weeks after having to shut down program operations and cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game twice against Purdue, Indiana continues to bounce back from Covid-19, according to head coach Tom Allen.
Allen told the media last week that those impacted by Covid-19 are getting closer to returning to team activities.
"We are getting closer, we are not there yet. We have basically had three practices. It has been a slow progression of getting guys back. Had to modify our practice plans and how we do things due to our limited numbers. Hoping to get back and hoping to have all the guys back by next Monday. Not for sure yet, lot of things to go through testing wise. Seems to be getting better every day. It's part of the process we go through, and our medical staff has done great. We have guys at different phases what they can do and what they can't do. We are working together and feel good about it. Lot better than a week ago, but not full strength yet," Allen said.
The Covid-19 issues hit the Hoosiers on Dec. 5 at Wisconsin and got worse in the days after, according to Allen.
Allen admitted he has been asked a hundred times about Indiana and how its prepared against Covid-19 and his answer has been the same -- stay safe and stay locked in.
"We are one bad day away from this thing blowing up and infecting our locker room. It's been a constant struggle, and we are fortunate to get to this point. It's been something no one has ever had to deal with before," Allen said after the shutdown.
The Hoosiers used the stoppage time as a time to get healthy and rested and are now ready to continue working towards the Outback Bowl, which will be played Jan. 2, 2021 in Tampa.
Previously, Allen has said he constantly tells his players to wash their hands, wear their masks, take care of themselves and make sure they are socially distanced when out in public.
