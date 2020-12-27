After a lackluster outing against Northwestern, with multiple defensive breakdowns, IU was going up against one of the strongest offenses in the Big Ten.

The Illini came in averaging just under 90 points per game this season. On Saturday, however, Indiana held them to just 69, in the 69-60 loss.

Not only were the 69 points the lowest point total this season for Illinois - scored 69 against Baylor - IU also held them to a season low 29 first half point total.

Illinois' backcourt came into the game averaging 42.8 points per game. Indiana shut down most of that unit for the first 35 minutes of the game, but then it was Ayo Dosunmu who took over. He finished with 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting. The entire Illinois backcourt, however, combined for just 39 points.

“They're a good offensive team. I think some of their other guys maybe didn't have the night shooting ball that they may have been accustomed to doing," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "But defensively, we've been pretty solid all season. I think we’ve just got to get to another level in terms of taking those three to four plays away that we can control.”