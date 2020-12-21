TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"I couldn't be more proud of a football team than I am of these guys, and our staff, and everybody that's involved with this." @CoachAllenIU was all class while addressing No. 11 @IndianaFootball 's Outback Bowl berth. pic.twitter.com/FRWOZZdIDQ

EARMUFFS AND BLINDERS!!!!! I Love this TEAM....you have no idea!!!! #LEO #RELENTLESS

Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points to help lead @IndianaWBB to an 81-45 win over Nebraska. Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/TOCg9w0MYp

Fred Glass, who stressed at the top that he wasn’t speaking as an affiliate of IU, had some things to say about IU’s bowl fate and everything else that happened today. #iufb pic.twitter.com/AUdg9xilO7

Gonzalez: The College Football Playoff is slowly ruining it all for teams like Indiana-- The Hoosier Network

IU snubbed by New Year's 6, gets Ole Miss in Outback Bowl-- The Herald Bulletin

HOOSIERS REMAIN AT NO. 7 IN THE ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU's Tom Allen on explanation for not getting in Citrus Bowl: It wasn't wholly adequate-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.