 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 21st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 21st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Tom Allen lays the case for Fiesta Bowl

What is Indiana getting in Donaven McCulley?

Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Butler

Indiana headed to the Outback Bowl vs Ole Miss

Tom Allen reacts to Outback Bowl invite

WATCH: Tom Allen talks Outback Bowl bid

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: The Big Ten failed IU football, which learned a hard lesson Sunday-- Indy Star

IU's Tom Allen on explanation for not getting in Citrus Bowl: It wasn't wholly adequate-- Indy Star

NO. 15 IU WOMEN BOUNCE BACK IN B1G OPENER-- Hoosier Sports Report

HOOSIERS REMAIN AT NO. 7 IN THE ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL-- Hoosier Sports Report

Bad job, everybody-- Crimson Quarry

IU snubbed by New Year's 6, gets Ole Miss in Outback Bowl-- The Herald Bulletin

Gonzalez: The College Football Playoff is slowly ruining it all for teams like Indiana-- The Hoosier Network

Indiana-Ole Miss Set for 35th Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}