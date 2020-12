TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 21st

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

"I couldn't be more proud of a football team than I am of these guys, and our staff, and everybody that's involved with this." @CoachAllenIU was all class while addressing No. 11 @IndianaFootball 's Outback Bowl berth. pic.twitter.com/FRWOZZdIDQ

EARMUFFS AND BLINDERS!!!!! I Love this TEAM....you have no idea!!!! #LEO #RELENTLESS

Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points to help lead @IndianaWBB to an 81-45 win over Nebraska. Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/TOCg9w0MYp

Fred Glass, who stressed at the top that he wasnโ€™t speaking as an affiliate of IU, had some things to say about IUโ€™s bowl fate and everything else that happened today. #iufb pic.twitter.com/AUdg9xilO7

Gonzalez: The College Football Playoff is slowly ruining it all for teams like Indiana-- The Hoosier Network

IU snubbed by New Year's 6, gets Ole Miss in Outback Bowl-- The Herald Bulletin

HOOSIERS REMAIN AT NO. 7 IN THE ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU's Tom Allen on explanation for not getting in Citrus Bowl: It wasn't wholly adequate-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.