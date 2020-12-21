TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 21st

The Hoosier Daily: December 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tom Allen lays the case for Fiesta Bowl
What is Indiana getting in Donaven McCulley?
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Butler
Indiana headed to the Outback Bowl vs Ole Miss
Tom Allen reacts to Outback Bowl invite
Tweets of the Day
✈️ 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗧𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮, 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 20, 2020
#IUFB | @OutbackBowl pic.twitter.com/q3v0OiMFol
Back in the 𝙒 column pic.twitter.com/L6SMMgHPlA— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 20, 2020
"I couldn't be more proud of a football team than I am of these guys, and our staff, and everybody that's involved with this."@CoachAllenIU was all class while addressing No. 11 @IndianaFootball's Outback Bowl berth. pic.twitter.com/FRWOZZdIDQ— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 21, 2020
Hype Zone came 𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔 today 👿#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/WXDF4EPIJv— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) December 21, 2020
EARMUFFS AND BLINDERS!!!!! I Love this TEAM....you have no idea!!!! #LEO #RELENTLESS— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) December 20, 2020
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 20, 2020
🏀 James Blackmon @JBlackmon2 (@BJK_Basketbol🇹🇷): 16 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
🏀 Robert Johnson @RoJoJr (Parma Basket🇷🇺): 12 pts (5-10 FG, 2-4 3FG), 2rebs
Aleksa Gulbe scored 18 points to help lead @IndianaWBB to an 81-45 win over Nebraska.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 20, 2020
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/TOCg9w0MYp
Fred Glass, who stressed at the top that he wasn’t speaking as an affiliate of IU, had some things to say about IU’s bowl fate and everything else that happened today. #iufb pic.twitter.com/AUdg9xilO7— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) December 20, 2020
Headlines
Insider: The Big Ten failed IU football, which learned a hard lesson Sunday-- Indy Star
IU's Tom Allen on explanation for not getting in Citrus Bowl: It wasn't wholly adequate-- Indy Star
NO. 15 IU WOMEN BOUNCE BACK IN B1G OPENER-- Hoosier Sports Report
HOOSIERS REMAIN AT NO. 7 IN THE ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL-- Hoosier Sports Report
Bad job, everybody-- Crimson Quarry
IU snubbed by New Year's 6, gets Ole Miss in Outback Bowl-- The Herald Bulletin
Gonzalez: The College Football Playoff is slowly ruining it all for teams like Indiana-- The Hoosier Network
Indiana-Ole Miss Set for 35th Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
