TheHoosier - Indiana headed to the Outback Bowl vs Ole Miss

For the second time in as many years, the Indiana Hoosiers are headed to a bowl under head coach Tom Allen. However, it will not be a prominent New Year's Six Bowl, as the Hoosiers were relegated to the Outback Bowl, where they will take on the Southeastern Conference's Mississippi Rebels, on Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. It will mark the first time the Hoosiers and Rebels have played each other. In an interesting twist, it will be a homecoming of sorts for Allen, who served as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator from 2012 to 2014. The Bowl marks the second Florida bowl game for the Hoosiers, who fell 23-22 last year against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl. For Allen, this is his third bowl game with the Hoosiers, as he replaced Kevin Wilson prior to Indiana's trip in Foster Farms Bowl. Indiana's last bowl win came in 1991, as then-coach Bill Mallory led the Hoosiers past Baylor in the Copper Bowl. Since then, the Hoosiers have dropped five bowl games.

The Mississippi Rebels are coached by first-year coach Lane Kiffin, who had previous stops at Southern California, Tennessee and Florida Atlantic. The Rebels finished their season 4-5 overall and 4-5 in the SEC after falling 53-48 Saturday against LSU in a game that featured six turnovers by Mississippi. In the game, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corrall was 15-of-27 for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 158 yards on 17 carries, but a fumble late in the fourth quarter did the Rebels in. Mississippi wide receiver Braylon Sanders paced the Rebels with four receptions for 70 yards and two trips to the end zone. Freshman running back Henry Parrish picked up 82 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Defensively, Ole Miss was guided by Lakia Henry and his 12 stops. The Rebels gave up a total of 593 total yards of offense against LSU, including 435 from quarterback Max Johnson.