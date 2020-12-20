TheHoosier - WATCH: Tom Allen talks Outback Bowl bid

WATCH: Tom Allen talks Outback Bowl bid
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana head coach Tom Allen talks about the Indiana Hoosiers heading to Tampa, Fla. to take on the Mississippi Rebels in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.