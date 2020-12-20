TheHoosier - What is Indiana getting in Donaven McCulley?

A four-star prospect.

An athletic quarterback with an electric smile.

A potential Heisman Trophy candidate with tremendous upside.

Mr. Football award winner for quarterbacks.

Regardless of what label you want to use to describe Lawrence North quarterback and Indiana University signee Donaven McCulley, one thing that is not up for debate is the fact that he will enter Indiana looking to make an impact at the quarterback position when his name is called.

When he signed with the Hoosiers, he became the highest rated prospect to sign with the Hoosiers in the Rivals era.

McCulley led the Wildcats to their first winning season in 15 seasons, while completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,576 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions this fall. He also averaged eight yards a carry on the season as he ran for 506 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen got to know the four-star quarterback when he attended a camp and was immediately impressed with McCulley's physical attributes.

"We saw that natural, quick release that you just can’t coach,” Allen said. “He’s a 6-4, 6-5 guy, and he was long and lean as a younger player, but it was just the physical part, you watch, and you see how effortlessly he throws the football, and you just knew he was going to get better and better, and he did.”

Over time, Allen said he got to know McCulley more and continued to be impressed, and really took stock in the fact that he is a three-sport athlete, playing basketball and competing in track and field at Lawrence North.

Rivals recruiting experts Mike Farrell and Josh Helmholdt are also impressed with what they have seen out of McCulley.